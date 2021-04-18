Crews Continue Search for Man Who Fled From Police into Hull Waters

A search is underway for a man who went ran into the waters in Hull, Massachusetts to avoid officers who responded to a disturbance call at his home, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the man's home Thursday night following an argument over the misuse of a family vehicle. Police say the 39-year-old man fled the home before officers arrived.

When officers found him at Cadish Avenue in Hull, the man reportedly ran into the Hull Bay waters. According to police, the man went deeper into the bay until officers lost sight of him.

The search continued Thursday night into Friday. Search crews were also seen at the bay on Sunday.