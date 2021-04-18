Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Hull

Crews Continue Search for Man Who Fled From Police into Hull Waters

A search is underway for a man who went ran into the waters in Hull, Massachusetts to avoid officers who responded to a disturbance call at his home

By Lara Salahi

SNF17_EXTERIOR_BUS_PHOTO

A search is underway for a man who went ran into the waters in Hull, Massachusetts to avoid officers who responded to a disturbance call at his home, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the man's home Thursday night following an argument over the misuse of a family vehicle. Police say the 39-year-old man fled the home before officers arrived.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When officers found him at Cadish Avenue in Hull, the man reportedly ran into the Hull Bay waters. According to police, the man went deeper into the bay until officers lost sight of him.

The search continued Thursday night into Friday. Search crews were also seen at the bay on Sunday.

Louisiana Apr 15

No Response as Divers Knock on Hull of Ship Capsized Off Louisiana Coast

Coast Guard Apr 16

Coast Guard: 2 More Capsize Victims Recovered Off Louisiana

This article tagged under:

Hull
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us