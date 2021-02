Light snow is still coming down steadily for most of the region Friday and could continue into Saturday.

Crews with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation were out plowing and treating the roadways overnight, operating 782 pieces of equipment across the state.

Officials caution that commuters should be careful on snow-covered and slushy roads as the storm drags on.

Walkways may also be slippery as pedestrians head out the door Friday. Officials urge people to allow for extra travel time.