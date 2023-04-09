Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cambridge MA

Crews Fight Fire at Church in Cambridge

By Evan Ringle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews are fighting to contain a fire coming from inside Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the church as firefighters try to stop the spread of the fire.

Authorities say the church was empty when the fire started, but there is no word yet on if anyone was injured.

Authorities have closed these streets as crews attempt to stop the fire:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

  • Broadway from Inman to Columbia
  • Prospect from Harvard Street to Saint Mary's / Gardener
  • Tremont from New Hampshire to Broadway

This article tagged under:

Cambridge MAFaith Lutheran Church
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us