Crews Fight Fire at Church in Cambridge

Crews are fighting to contain a fire coming from inside Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the church as firefighters try to stop the spread of the fire.

Authorities say the church was empty when the fire started, but there is no word yet on if anyone was injured.

Authorities have closed these streets as crews attempt to stop the fire:

Broadway from Inman to Columbia

Prospect from Harvard Street to Saint Mary's / Gardener

Tremont from New Hampshire to Broadway