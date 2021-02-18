Crews Prepare for Long-Duration Snowstorm

Cities and towns are gearing up for another burst of snow as the latest storm is expected to hit the region.

In Weston, officials were standing by at the salt piles along the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Our First Alert Weather team is anticipating up to half a foot of snow from an extended, long-duration storm that's expected to start Thursday and continue through Friday. This system is the latest in a spate of storms that have hit this month.

To make it easier for road crews to prep and cleanup, people are beings asked to comply with all parking bans.

”Don’t park in the streets. That way we can plow the roads and we don’t have all these cars to worry about. And then we can do curb to curb," Fitchburg DPW Commissioner Nicolas Bosonetto said. "Also, if people leave their cars in the roadways, we have to plow around them and then they clean off their cars and then their streets full of snow again.”

Travel might be tricky at times, so officials are cautioning commuters to be careful.