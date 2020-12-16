Crews Prepare for Storm Response, Potential Power Outages

Crews were preparing to respond Wednesday to an incoming storm threatening to deliver over a foot of snow to many parts of the region.

The major storm is projected to dump up to 18 inches of snow for parts of New England. Starting Wednesday night, the system could develop into blizzard conditions by Thursday morning, threatening power outages and minor flooding on the coast.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. on Wednesday through 1 p.m. on Thursday for Franklin, Hampshire, Essex, Norfolk, Hampden, Suffolk, Middlesex and Worcester Counties. The state is asking commuters to limit speeds and plan ahead.

With wind gusts expected to reach 50 mph, Eversource is bracing for impact on the electric system. The energy company is positioning line and tree crews across the state to respond to any damage or outages caused by the storm.

It has also secured hundreds of crews from Canada, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Indiana to support storm response, the company announced in a press release.

ADVISORY: Winter storm warning in place from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 12/16 through 1 p.m. on Thursday, 12/17 for Franklin, Hampshire, Essex, Norfolk, Hampden, Suffolk, Middlesex and Worcester Counties. Limit speeds and plan ahead! — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 15, 2020

Meanwhile, New Englanders are taking stock of their own winter gear ahead of what is shaping up to be the first major snowstorm of the season.

Paul Chiofar, of Wrentham, bought a snow blower last year but it didn't last long. He said it broke the first time he used it, so he returned the equipment and didn't need another for the rest of the season. Chiofar hit a hardware store this week to buy a new one.

“I didn’t want to wait and buy a snow blower after I missed the biggest storm of the year," Chiofar said.

While many will hunker down during the storm, Jeff Draper of Westwood is getting ready to head out at its peak to do snow removal.

“Make sure the loaders start, make sure everything’s got fuel, make sure your employees know they’re coming in - what time they start," Draper said of is to-do list.

Residents would be well-served to remember to fill up gas tanks, inflate car tires and check washer fluids and wiper blades. Scrapers, shovels and blankets are also handy to keep in the car.