Crews Put Out Large Factory Fire in Everett

Firefighters put out a large fire that spread to several buildings in an industrial park overnight in Everett, Massachusetts.

The fire started in a large factory building on Norman Street that was under demolition. It was empty at the time. It once operated as a warehouse for Duncan Galvanizing Corp., a metal finishing company.

A nearby parking garage also caught fire. Fire departments from multiple town helped to put out the flames. Crews were still putting out hot spots Monday morning.

NOW: Fire officials in Everett fighting hot spots this morning after a warehouse scheduled for demolition caught fire overnight. Live reports this morning on @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/zNlo1ngrtA — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) January 24, 2022

“We had a heavy body of fire upon arrival, the entire building was fully involved," Everett Fire Captain Steven Schembri said. "Both of the fires are knocked down, we’re hitting hot spots.”

The fire remains under investigation, Schembri said, and the state fire marshal was on scene. The Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Respond Division (HazMat) was also on scene monitoring.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.