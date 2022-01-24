Local

Crews Put Out Large Factory Fire in Everett

A large warehouse and a nearby parking garage on Norman Street in Everett caught fire overnight

By Kirsten Glavin

Firefighters put out a large fire that spread to several buildings in an industrial park overnight in Everett, Massachusetts.

The fire started in a large factory building on Norman Street that was under demolition. It was empty at the time. It once operated as a warehouse for Duncan Galvanizing Corp., a metal finishing company.

A nearby parking garage also caught fire. Fire departments from multiple town helped to put out the flames. Crews were still putting out hot spots Monday morning.

“We had a heavy body of fire upon arrival, the entire building was fully involved," Everett Fire Captain Steven Schembri said. "Both of the fires are knocked down, we’re hitting hot spots.”

The fire remains under investigation, Schembri said, and the state fire marshal was on scene. The Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Respond Division (HazMat) was also on scene monitoring.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. No further information was immediately available.

