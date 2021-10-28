Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
storm damage

Crews Race to Restore Power as People in Mass. Dig Out From Damaging Nor'easter

Aerial footage from over the South Shore showed the destruction caused by the storm, including toppled trees, boats tossed on land and roofs torn from buildings

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Utility crews worked Thursday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor'easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts.

The main problem was the power outages -- more than 230,000 people were still without it in Massachusetts on Thursday evening, mostly on the South Shore and Cape Cod, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported. Several thousand more outages were reported in Rhode Island.

Many people were being told it would be at least until Saturday before it would be restored. In some towns, more than 75% of customers were still without electricity.

Aerial footage from over the South Shore showed the destruction caused by the storm, including toppled trees, boats tossed on land and roofs torn from buildings.

Local

The first nor’easter of the season left a path of destruction in communities along the South Shore. SkyRanger gives an aerial tour of the damage.

It remained a mess Thursday afternoon in Duxbury, where residents brought out their own chainsaws to clear trees, including the Roberts family, who didn't have a way out of their home.

"We were not anticipating a storm like this. This is pretty severe," Sarah Roberts said.

NBC/The Associated Press

