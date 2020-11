The Callahan Tunnel in Boston has been temporarily closed, Thursday, as crews removed a backhoe that became wedged in the tunnel.

Massachusetts State police said Thursday morning an "over-height trailered backhoe" had become stuck. The tunnel was closed as the vehicle was removed.

UPDATE Backhoe has been removed. Tunnel remains closed pending inspection of tunnel ceiling by an engineer, who is en route. #MATraffic https://t.co/uPKHGvLt2l — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2020

The backhoe sustained a hydraulic leak, but was eventually removed. Engineers were inspecting the tunnel.