Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
bicyclists struck

Vehicle, 3 Bicycles Involved in ‘Very Serious’ Crash in Ipswich, Mass.

Close-up of the colorful lights on top of a police vehicle.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Multiple medical helicopters have been called to an area of Ipswich, Massachusetts, for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and three bicyclists, according to local police.

The crash happened on Topsfield Road, in the vicinity of Turner Hill, Ipswich police said.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as medical teams respond, according to police

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 33 mins ago

10 New Deaths, More Than 2,400 Total Coronavirus Cases in Massachusetts

COVID-19 1 hour ago

Coronavirus Tips: Important Advice on Working From Home

The severity of the injuries is unclear, but the police news release called the crash "very serious."

This article tagged under:

bicyclists struckMassachusettsIpswich
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us