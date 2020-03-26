Vehicle, 3 Bicycles Involved in ‘Very Serious’ Crash in Ipswich, Mass.

Multiple medical helicopters have been called to an area of Ipswich, Massachusetts, for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and three bicyclists, according to local police.

The crash happened on Topsfield Road, in the vicinity of Turner Hill, Ipswich police said.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as medical teams respond, according to police

The severity of the injuries is unclear, but the police news release called the crash "very serious."