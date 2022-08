A street in Roxbury was buzzing overnight with first responders and power crews responding after a tree and power lines went down.

Crews responded to 53 Beech Glen Street early Thursday morning, according to the Boston Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

As of 2:30 a.m., a building inspector and Eversource were still on scene.

According to the state's outage map just before 5:30 a.m., the area appeared to have power.

It's not yet clear what caused the tree and power lines to come down.