17 students, staff escape from dorm fire at Cheshire Academy in Conn.

Over a dozen students and staff escaped from a dorm fire at Cheshire Academy on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to one of the dorm buildings on Main Street around 4:50 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire in the attic burning through the roof.

Mutual aid was brought in to help fight the fire. Together, the firefighters began an aggressive attack and put out the fire.

According to fire officials, 17 students and staff were inside of the girls dorm building at the time of the fire and were able to escape safely. No injuries were reported.

The students that were living in that building were evacuated to the auditorium and library across campus as the school's residential life team works to find other beds in dorm rooms for them.

The school said it has brought in counseling staff and nursing staff for the students and has also reached out to parents to let them know the students are safe.

Investigators said the room of origin is believed to be a resident advisor's room on the second floor. The cause is unknown at this time.

Fire officials described the damage to the building as extensive, saying most of the fire damage is to the roof and second floor of the building. It is believed the first floor of the building is water damaged.

The fire marshal and state fire marshal are investigating.

According to the school, the dorm building that had the fire is a historic building. At this point, it's unclear if the building will need to be torn down.

