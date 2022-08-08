Crews Respond to Fire, Apparent Explosion in Lexington

Emergency crews are responding to a fire and an apparent explosion in Lexington, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The scene is at Massachusetts Avenue and Grant Street. Video of the scene showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building before a fireball burst through.

BREAKING: Crews battle fire in Lexington. We have a crew headed to the scene. Updates ---> https://t.co/2LhsV07vvy pic.twitter.com/1BixxGq2qi — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) August 8, 2022

First responders are asking the public to avoid the area.

Temperatures were in the upper 90s on Monday, making conditions challenging for firefighters.

This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.