Crews Respond to Manhole Fires in Boston

Crews responded overnight to manhole fires in Boston.

Eversource says it received reports of smoking manholes at Union and North streets, which are the result of an equipment failure underground that burned cables.

There are minimal outages, with most of the 20 customers affected being commercial, according to the utility company.

Eversource says the area is safe, and crews are still on scene.

Union and Clinton streets are closed for the time being. While Boston police are assisting with traffic, they say they do not believe there will be much of a traffic impact.