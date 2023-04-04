Crews Respond to Overnight Fire in Malden

Crews in Malden, Massachusetts, responded to a fire overnight, arriving to the scene to find two cars fully involved with flames in a driveway.

The Malden Fire Department responded to Hancock Road, where crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a home. The fire, did, though, spread to a second house.

Everyone was able to get out safely, fire officials said, adding that there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appears to have come from one of the cars.

The Red Cross has been called in to help those impacted.