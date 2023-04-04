Local

Malden

Crews Respond to Overnight Fire in Malden

No firefighters or civilians were hurt during the fire

By Matt Fortin

Picture shows fire damage to a home in Malden Massachusetts
Crews in Malden, Massachusetts, responded to a fire overnight, arriving to the scene to find two cars fully involved with flames in a driveway.

The Malden Fire Department responded to Hancock Road, where crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a home. The fire, did, though, spread to a second house.

Everyone was able to get out safely, fire officials said, adding that there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appears to have come from one of the cars.

The Red Cross has been called in to help those impacted.

This article tagged under:

Malden
