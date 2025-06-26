Deadly Wrentham rollover crash under investigation

Crews responded to a deadly rollover crash Thursday in Wrentham, Massachusetts.
The crash happened near the intersection of Franklin Street and Eagle Brook Boulevard. The vehicle could be seen upended in the woods.
The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said it is investigating the fatal crash alongside Wrentham police and state police.
Authorities did not say how many people were killed or injured.
When SkyRanger was overhead around 5 p.m., police, firefighters and an ambulance were on the scene.