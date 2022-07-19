Crews Responding to Triple Decker Fire in East Boston

Firefighters are responding to a fire in East Boston Tuesday.
The Boston Fire Department said on Twitter that there was smoke coming from the building on Princeton Street when they arrived. Part of the road is currently closed while crews work.
Footage from the scene shows heavy smoke billowing from what appears to be a multi-family home. Firefighters said three triple-decker homes are affected.
The fire department said all of the residents are out of the building. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.
More details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.