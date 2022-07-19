Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
EAST BOSTON

Crews Responding to Triple Decker Fire in East Boston

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston Fire Department

Firefighters are responding to a fire in East Boston Tuesday.

The Boston Fire Department said on Twitter that there was smoke coming from the building on Princeton Street when they arrived. Part of the road is currently closed while crews work.

Footage from the scene shows heavy smoke billowing from what appears to be a multi-family home. Firefighters said three triple-decker homes are affected.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The fire department said all of the residents are out of the building. It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

EAST BOSTONfire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us