Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews are working late Friday night to repair a water main break under a city expressway.

Crews responded to the Columbia Road scene shortly before 10 p.m. to contain the break, which flooded the area.

No homes and businesses have been affected, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission.

BWSC crews on site investigating a water main break at Columbia Rd under the expressway. We appreciate your patience. Updates to follow. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) October 24, 2020

Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes or avoid the area while crews work to repair the break.