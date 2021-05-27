Divers Search for Swimmer Missing at Milton Pond

Emergency crews are searching a pond in Milton, Massachusetts, for a missing swimmer Thursday evening.
The Boston Fire Department confirmed shortly after 7 p.m. that it had divers in the water at Houghton's Pond, where a person had gone missing.
Fire crews from Milton, the Massachusetts State Police and the Boston Parks Department were also on scene.
State police confirmed they had joined the search as well.
No further information was immediately available.