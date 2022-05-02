Crews Searching Park in Cohasset for Missing 19-Year-Old

Emergency crews are searching Wheelwright Park in Cohasset for a missing 19-year-old who is considered endangered, police said Monday afternoon.

Cohasset Police said they are searching for the man, who is described as white, 5'10" and around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey Carhart pants, a blue sweatshirt and green shoes. His name and a photo were not immediately released.

Crews are in the area of the park off North Main Street and Forest Avenue.

#Alert 1/2 Right now Cohasset Police Officers are in Wheelwright Park off North Main Street and off Forest Avenue searching for a 19-year old white male who is missing and endangered. The male was last seen wearing grey carhart pants, blue sweat shirt, green shoes. pic.twitter.com/cKDRX5VY5B — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) May 2, 2022

A K9 unit is involved with the search, and crews are both on foot and riding ATVs as part of the search. A Massachusetts State Police helicopter is also assisting with the search.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

No other details were immediately available.