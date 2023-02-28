Local

winter weather

Crews Work Mass. Roads, Highways as Snow Falls During Commuting Hours

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

As snow falls across New England on Tuesday morning, crews have been working overnight to keep roads as safe as possible for drivers.

MassDOT said just before 4 a.m. that it had nearly 1,800 pieces of equipment deployed in response to the winter storm. A speed restriction was put in place on the Massachusetts Turnpike from the New York border to Palmer, and no tandems nor special permit vehicles were being allowed, due to the weather.

In Worcester, plows, salters and sanders were seen treating the main roads, but side roads remained slick.

