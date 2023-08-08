Criminal investigation opened into Cape Cod boat crash that killed teen girl

The boat crash off Cape Cod that killed a 17-year-old girl from Sherborn, Massachusetts, is now the subject of a criminal investigation, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office told the Boston Globe.

There have not been any charges or arrests announced in connection with the crash, which happened on July 21, according to the Globe.

The girl who was killed was identified as Sadie Mauro, a rising senior and lacrosse standout at Dover-Sherborn High School. She was remembered for her kindness and smile.

The teen's body was recovered from the water by the United States Coast Guard at around 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police say the crash happened around 9 p.m. off Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office, the Dennis Police Department received a 911 call around 9:01 p.m. on July 21 that a boat had crashed into a jetty in Sesuit Harbor and that a 17-year-old girl was unaccounted for.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Dennis and Sandwich fire departments, and the Barnstable County Dive Team were involved in the response off Cold Storage Beach in Dennis.

The teen's body was recovered from the water by the regional dive team, with assistance from Dennis Fire-Rescue personnel, around 11:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vessel -- a Regulator equipped with two outboard 250 horsepower engines bearing an Alabama registration -- was occupied by six people at the time of the crash, which occurred at the jetty by the channel leading to the Northside Marina in Sesuit Harbor.

The DA's office said other occupants of the boat were treated at Cape Cod Hospital. At least one boat passenger, a teenage male, had a head laceration.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.