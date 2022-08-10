Local

drought

Critical Drought Spreads To Two More Regions

Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card says the Connecticut River Valley and Southeast regions will join the Northeast and Central regions in the Level 3-Critical Drought category

By Michael P. Norton

Massachusetts officials are monitoring drought conditions in the state
Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs

The state's top environmental official appealed Tuesday to everyone in Massachusetts to practice water conservation as two more regions joined the majority of the state classified as experiencing critical drought.

Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared the Connecticut River Valley and Southeast regions will join the Northeast and Central regions in the Level 3-Critical Drought category. Cape Cod is being elevated to a Level 2-Significant Drought; the Islands and Western regions will stay at Level 1-Mild Drought.

"With the majority of the state now experiencing a Level-3-Critical Drought, it is incredibly important that we all practice water conservation and adhere to local requirements and recommendations in order avoid over stressing our water resources," said Card. "Efforts to minimize water usage now will help our water systems to rebound more quickly, and ensure that essential public health, safety and environmental needs continue to be met."

Hot, dry conditions have dropped reservoir levels and left streambeds lacking flow, while also raising fire risks.

"We need the public to be especially careful during this time by adhering to local water use restrictions, and exercising caution around any outdoor activities that increase the risk of brush and forest fires such as barbecues, campfires, and safe disposal of smoking materials," said Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Acting Director Dawn Brantley.

