Critically endangered right whale entangled in fishing gear spotted in Cape Cod Bay

An entangled North Atlantic right whale was spotted among a pod feeding in the Cape Cod Bay this week, according to researchers from the Center for Coastal Studies.

Researchers said they have been tracking the young male whale, which has been entangled in fishing gear since at least December of last year. When first spotted, the 5-year-old had multiple ropes and buoys caught around its upper jaw. The Marine Animal Entanglement Response (MAER) spotted him on April 10 and tried freeing him, and was able to remove some of the gear but not all of it. Researchers are concerned that left unchecked, the entanglement could be deadly.

The same whale was spotted again on Monday and Tuesday, feeding with a larger group in the Cape Cod Bay. The MAER team is waiting for another opportunity to attempt to disentangle him.

North Atlantic right whales are critically endangered, with only around 370 individuals believed to be left existence. They often feed close to shore, but researchers warn that it is illegal to approach one within 500 feet without a federal research permit.