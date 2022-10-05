Croissants, Macarons and More: French Pastry Shop Opening in Brookline's Coolidge Corner

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A French pastry shop in New Hampshire is expanding to a second outlet, and this one will be located in the Boston area.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Cremeux French Patisserie is planning to open in Brookline, with a meeting page within the town's website indicating that it will move into a space on Harvard Street just south of the Beacon Street intersection. Based on the original location in Merrimack, expect to see such offerings as croissants, macarons, chocolates, coffee, tea, and more at the new shop.

The Instagram page for the business mentions that the new location of Cremeux French Patisserie could be opening sometime this month.

The address for the upcoming Cremeux French Patisserie in Coolidge Corner is 240 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA, 02446. The website for the business can be found at https://www.cremeuxfrenchpatisserie.com/