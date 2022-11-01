Crossing Guard Hit by School Near New Hampshire High School

A crossing guard was hit by a car near Alrirne High School in Hudson, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Police said the crossing guard, a 65-year-old man, was knocked to the ground when he was hit by the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 102. His injuries did not appear serious, but he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges were filed.

Hudson police remind drivers to be alert and follow reduce speed limits in school zones, where there may be crossing guards and children.

No other details were immediately available.