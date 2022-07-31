Cruise Ship Hits Fishing Boat Near Nantucket After Leaving Boston

A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.

One minor injury was reported aboard the Gabby G, a cut that was treated on the boat, officials said.

The Norwegian Pearl was ultimately cleared to continue traveling into the Atlantic Ocean towards Bermuda. The Gabby G, however, was towed to New Bedford and arrived around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

No injuries were reported aboard the cruise ship.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Norwegian Cruise Line for comment.