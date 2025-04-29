Crumbling foundations in Mass. fuel continuing appeals for aid

As homeowners dealing with crumbling concrete foundations implored Massachusetts lawmakers Tuesday to deliver financial assistance, House Democrats declined to support a budget amendment to create a relief fund seeded with $100 million.

Dozens of advocates with Massachusetts Residents Against Crumbling Foundations gathered to promote a trio of budget amendments from Rep. Brian Ashe, designed to aid homeowners struggling to pay to repair or replace their concrete foundations that have deteriorated due to the presence of pyrite or pyrrhotite minerals, which can cause concrete to fail.

But about halfway into the advocacy briefing Tuesday morning, the House released a mega-amendment that dispensed with one of Ashe's proposals (#1330) to establish the Crumbling Concrete Assistance Fund with a major funding boost.

"Obviously, we're trying to help House members particularly understand our issue as much as we live it everyday," Michelle Loglisci of Monson, who founded the advocacy group, told the State House News Service before representatives returned for their second day of budget deliberations.

Insurance won't help homeowners whose foundations are crumbling, and they are turning to the government for assistance.

"We're trying to make sure that people who are out there voting on amendments and bills in this session, in the budget, are going to understand that our lives have been on hold for years," Loglisci added. "I am working on Year 8 of not being able to sell my house, not being able to move, not being able to afford to replace the foundation."

Forty-three cities and towns in Massachusetts so far are affected by pyrrhotite, mainly in central and western Massachusetts, with the problem extending to municipalities on the Connecticut and New Hampshire borders, advocates say.

Homeowners are pleading for state intervention since their insurance coverage will not cover the repair work that can cost $200,000, Loglisci said. Homeowners also currently lack legal recourse, she said.

Representatives have yet to take action on two other amendments from Ashe, a Longmeadow Democrat. One proposal (#76) would invest $50,000 to continue a concrete testing reimbursement program, while the other (#1310) would create a relief fund and a working group to determine potential funding mechanisms.

Ashe told advocates that House budget chief Aaron Michlewitz is aware of the crumbling concrete issue.

"I've already met with the chairman of Ways and Means. I've spoken to him several times, and he's coming to see a house in May in Auburn," Ashe said. "I wish it was earlier, but as long as he goes out there and gets to see it, and has an understanding of really what this can do if your home is impacted. Again, unless you see it, it's really hard to visualize in your head."

Advocates are also promoting bills from Ashe and Sen. Peter Durant (H 890 / S 580) that would create a homeowner relief fund and a working group to explore funding models. In a flurry of end-of-session activity, the Senate on Dec. 30 passed a similar bill, which then stalled in the House Ways and Means Committee.

According to Durant's office, the $200,000 cost of raising a home for a foundation replacement is daunting for homeowners without equity in their homes who are trying to borrow.

Advocates have encouraged the Legislature to mirror Connecticut's strategy, where the state established a captive insurance company and homeowners must pay a monthly surcharge of $1 on their policies. In Massachusetts, that model would bring in $25 million annually to support affected homes, Loglisci said.

Durant predicted Bay State homeowners will struggle with crumbling concrete foundations for about the next three decades.

"Know that we're here, and we really are working hard," Durant, a Spencer Republican, told advocates. "It's my No. 1 priority. I know it's the No. 1 priority of a lot of other legislators. We just need to reach that critical mass."

Nick Pelletier, chair of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors' Government Affairs Committee, called the problem a "natural disaster."

"In Massachusetts when we have a natural disaster, we've seen time and time again we link arms and find a solution. And I truly believe that this is the time where we need to find a solution because I can guarantee you, this is not going to become less of a concern," Pelletier said. "And what's really scary is we're in a housing crisis, and at this point, we're really adding on to that in perpetuity if we don't deal with this issue and continue to open up housing inventory."