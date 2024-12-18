‘Oopsie, we made a poopsie!' CT woman's toilet paper sweepstakes win taken away

A Wallingford woman is in a stinky situation, and it appears she’s not alone.

Judy Senft was psyched when she got an email saying she won a year’s worth of Charmin toilet paper.

But hours later, the company sent her another email with this subject line “Oopsie, we made a Poopsie!”

The company said unfortunately the message was sent in error.

In turn, it would be giving her a $2 Charmin coupon, closing its email with, “Thank you for rolling with us.”

The thrill of winning was wiped away in an instant.

“I went from a year supply to a $2 coupon and I was like, ‘this can’t be,’” she said.

Senft said she received the congratulations email from Charmin not long after taking an online quiz.

“I tell all my coworkers, ‘Oh my God, you’re not going to believe this.’ And of all things to have won, toilet paper, and that’s what made the story so good because it’s not every day you hear of somebody winning a year supply of toilet paper,” Senft told NBC CT Responds.

Senft isn’t alone. Other consumers have posted the same experience on social media.

And when you call Charmin, you get this recording: “If you are calling about an email you received regarding winning the Charmin Super Mega Sweepstakes, unfortunately, the email was sent in error. We apologize for any confusion. No additional action is needed.”

“Not only did I win toilet paper, but it got taken away from me,” Senft told us laughing.

It’s been a rough year for Senft: a broken back, then she blew out her shoulder, and now this.

“I may be looking at the Charmin knockoffs now. The store brand,” she said.

Charmin has since made Senft a more cushy offer: Senft’s $2 forgiveness coupon, now $50.

We asked Senft why she reached out to NBC CT Responds.

“I was afraid it was trivial, and I don’t want to be known as the woman with the toilet paper story. It’s embarrassing, but at the same time it just really felt wrong and Procter & Gamble is a big company,” she said.

NBC CT Responds has reached out to Procter & Gamble, the owner of Charmin for a comment, and to find out how many people experienced what Senft did.

We also reached out to the company in charge of the sweepstakes, too. We haven’t heard back yet.