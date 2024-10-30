Maine

3 dead in head-on crash in Maine

The crash closed the curvy road, often used as a shortcut between Raymond and Gray, for hours near the entrance to the Morgan Meadow trail, News Center Maine reported

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

Three people died when a pickup truck and an SUV collided near the entrance to a Maine hiking trail Wednesday morning, authorities told News Center Maine.

The crash on Egypt Road, near the border of Raymond and Gray, was reported about 11 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told the news station.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

All three people inside the vehicles died, officials said: Raymond residents Tamara and Arthur Harmon, both 80 years old, and Gregory Logue, a 56-year-old from Windham. Investigators believe the Logue's pickup truck may have been driving erratically before hitting the SUV head-on.

The crash closed the curvy road, often used as a shortcut between Raymond and Gray, for hours near the entrance to the Morgan Meadow trail, News Center Maine reported.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Maine news

Maine Oct 29

Man shot dead, suspected shooter arrested in Portland, Maine

Maine Oct 28

‘The legacy I want to leave': How a Maine teen is helping with concussion research

Maine Oct 29

Maine state rep. arrested on domestic violence charge a week before Election Day

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us