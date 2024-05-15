Food & Drink

Custom cereal bowl bar opens in Brighton

Day & Night Cereal Bar offers go bars, bowls and shakes with an array of cereal options along with toppings such as honey, whipped cream, sprinkles, drizzles and gummy bears

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A variety of cereal bowls
Getty Images, file

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Early last summer, it was reported that a group of dining spots featuring customizable cereal bowls would be expanding to a space in Boston, and now we have learned that it has opened.

According to a source, Day & Night Cereal Bar is now open in Brighton, moving into a space on Tremont Street in Oak Square. As mentioned in an earlier article here, the new spot offers go bars, bowls and shakes with an array of cereal options along with toppings such as honey, whipped cream, sprinkles, drizzles and gummy bears.

The address for Day & Night Cereal Bar in Oak Square is 6 Tremont Street, Brighton, MA, 02135. The website for all locations can be found at dayandnightcereal.com while the Instagram page for its Brighton outlet can be found at instagram.com/dayandnightboston.

