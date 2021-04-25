CVS to Open Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Slots in Mass. This Week

CVS will make appointments available in Masssachusetts this week for residents to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the pharmacy giant confirmed.

An 11-day nationwide pause on the administering of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine was lifted by the FDA and the CDC at the end of last week, and Massachusetts resumed giving J&J doses out at state-run clinics on Friday.

Reports surfaced in the U.S. of rare blood clots in several people, all women. Fifteen vaccine recipients out of 8 million given the J&J shot have been identified by the government as developing the unusual clotting.

Federal authorities, however, determined that the J&J vaccine is a critical part of fighting the pandemic.

"The benefits outweigh the risks based on all the available data," said Nursing Professor Laura Hayman at UMass Boston and UMass Medical School.

CVS says that warnings and precautions associated with the rare clot risk will be "appropriately communicated throughout the vaccination process."