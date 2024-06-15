Cyanobacteria blooms reported at Lake Winnipesaukee

Cyanobacteria, sometimes referred to as blue-green algae, has been reported in parts of Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services monitors water quality for things like cyanobacteria or fecal bacteria levels to help protect visitors in the summer months. Two warnings about cyanobacteria blooms on sections of the lake were posted on June 12 - in the area of Carry Beach and Brewster Beach in Wolfeboro, and 19-Mile, and Tuftonboro Neck in Tuftonboro.

Visitors are advised to avoid any contact with the water in warning areas.

These naturally occurring bacteria blooms produce toxins that can be harmful to humans and pets. Blooms can appear as surface scum on the water and may appear as green clouds. Sometimes, pollen can mask the color or area of the bloom. Because of this, officials warn that any noticeable surface scum should be avoided.

Symptoms of exposure can include skin irritation, stomach cramps, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint pain, mouth blisters, and acute liver damage. Children and pets are particularly vulnerable to issues, officials say.

Blooms can move quickly and conditions can change hour to hour based on things like wind, waves and boats. The state's Healthy Swimming Mapper tool provides information about alerts and warnings.

