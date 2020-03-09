Local
Cybersecurity Summit to Cover Defenses For Hacking Attacks

The free event runs from Tuesday through Thursday.

Manchester Community College Jan 2017
A three-day cybersecurity symposium at Manchester Community College will feature discussions from leaders in the field who have stories to tell about cyber-crimes in New Hampshire.

The free event runs from Tuesday through Thursday. Topics include "Surprisingly Simple Defense for Hacking Attacks, Cybersecurity at Home, Cybersecurity in New Hampshire and Educating Clients on the Risks and How to Protect From Them."

The event is hosted by the cybersecurity program faculty and students of the college's Computer Science Department.

