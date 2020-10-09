Local

Cyclist Airlifted After Being Hit by Vehicle in Fitchburg

A person riding a mountain bike was taken to a hospital by helicopter after being hit at the in Fitchburg, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

A cyclist was airlifted after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Police in Fitchburg responded just after 5 p.m. to the intersection of Lunenburg Street and Berry Street, where a they say a 29-year-old was hit while riding a mountain bike.

The victim was taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

No further information about the victim or that person's condition were immediately available.

Police did not say whether the driver remained at the scene, but footage from NBC10 Boston's SkyRanger helicopter shows a red car and a bicycle behind police tape.

The reconstruction team at the city's police department was investigating the cause of the crash Friday evening.

