WESTFORD

Cyclist Struck, Killed By Car on Route 40 in Westford: Police

The bicyclist, a 62-year-old man, was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Authorities are investigating after a man riding his bike was struck by a car and killed Tuesday on Route 40 in Westford, Massachusetts.

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Groton Road in the area of North Street, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Westford police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of a Cadillac sedan was travelling westbound on Route 40 when he allegedly struck a bicyclist who was travelling in the opposite direction.

The bicyclist, a 62-year-old man, was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

The Cadillac driver remained on scene, according to officials, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The victim's name was not released, and officials did not say what may have caused the crash.

An investigation is open and ongoing.

