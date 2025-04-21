[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A piano bar in Boston is getting ready to shut down.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a message sent from @IrishEyesPhoto1 along with an article from MassLive, D Street Dueling Pianos in the Seaport District is closing its doors, with the website for the place saying that "It is with great sadness that we must announce we're closing forever on April 26....Help us forget how sad we are and come celebrate with us one last time." D Street Dueling Pianos first opened within the Element Boston Seaport District hotel in the summer of 2018, being what their Instagram page says is "Boston's only dueling pianos and sing-a-long bar."

The address for D Street Dueling Pianos is 391 D Street, Boston, MA, 02210 Its website can be found at https://www.dskeys.com/

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)

