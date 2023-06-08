Local

DA denounces ‘dangerous, hurtful' anti-gay graffiti sprayed on Jamaica Plain church

The steeple area of the First Baptist Church on Centre Street was spray painted with anti-gay slurs and the phrase "God does not love you" sometime between 2 and 7 a.m. Thursday

By Marc Fortier

Twitter/First Baptist Church of Jamaica Plain

A church in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood was defaced with anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti overnight.

According to The Boston Globe, the steeple area of the First Baptist Church on Centre Street was spray painted with anti-gay slurs and the phrase "God does not love you" sometime between 2 and 7 a.m. Thursday. The church prides itself on being inclusive and welcoming the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's obviously meant to be intimidating," the church's pastor, Rev. Ashlee Wiest-Laird told the Globe. "It's meant to be intimidating and hateful."

The incident has been reported to Boston police. NBC10 Boston has requested a copy of the police report.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden issued a statement Thursday morning denouncing the graffiti.

"This dangerous, hurtful messaging is an instant reminder of the hatred within too many hearts in our city and cities across the nation," he said. "We will do everything possible to protect members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Boston and Suffolk County.  But our efforts must be supported by national leaders in both parties speaking in unison against these insidious impulses in our society.”

The incident comes a week after the start of Pride Month and two days before the return of Boston's Pride Parade after a four-year absence.

