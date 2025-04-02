DA for Boston to address man's mid-trial ICE detention: Watch live at 11

The district attorney for Boston is set to discuss the detention by of a man by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the middle of his criminal trial last week

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden will brief the media at an 11 a.m. press conference. You can watch it live in the video player above.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A state judge in Boston has dismissed a case against a man who was taken into federal custody in the middle of his criminal trial last week, citing prosecutorial misconduct, and found an ICE agent in contempt of court.

"This is a disturbing case. This is a case of obstruction of justice. It's a case of violating a defendant's right to be present at trial and confront witnesses against him. Couldn't be more serious," Boston Municipal Court Judge Mark Summerville said at the heated three-hour hearing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

William Martell-Lebron was detained by ICE agents outside of court on Thursday, after the start of his jury trial on charges of providing false information on a license application, as The Boston Globe first reported.

Summerville had held an emergency hearing on the matter Friday, where he ordered ICE to return Martell-Lebron, who is now being held in federal custody in Plymouth, to court to stand trial on Monday.

Defense attorney Murat Erkan on Monday called what had happened obstruction of justice and alleged a plan involving the state to deport Martell-Lebron. Erkan said that all it took was an email for ICE agents to show up at previous hearings, yet they ignored the order to appear in court Monday.

During the hearing, Summerville repeatedly overruled objections and threatened to throw out the lawyer for Assistant District Attorney Jack Lucy.

Lucy was called as a witness, where he admitted that ICE agent Brian Sullivan shared his intention over the phone the day before the trial to take Martell-Lebron into custody. Lucy said he met with Sullivan and two state troopers during a break the next day, and Sullivan said they would take him at the end of the trial.

"Prosecutors from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office had no knowledge that the defendant was going to be arrested that afternoon," Assistant District Attorney Cailin Campbell said in court Monday.

The judge found the troopers played a role in letting ICE know when Martell-Lebron would be leaving court.

A judge wants answers after the defendant in a Massachusetts trial was detained by ICE during the first day.

"There was a plan in place," Summerville said at the hearing. "There was an operation place."

"This is a plan to stop the defendant — to disappear him — during his ongoing jury trial so that he can't defend himself."

ICE released a statement Tuesday morning, saying "Officers with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston field office apprehended Juan Carlos Baez (aka Wilson Martell-Lebron), a 49-year-old, illegally present Dominican national with prior drug trafficking convictions, after he departed the Boston Municipal Court March 27, 2025.”