Police Seek Whereabouts of Suspect Who Shot Trooper on Cape Cod

Massachusetts authorities have identified the man police continue to search for in connection to the shooting of a state police trooper during a traffic stop on Cape Cod last week.

Andre Sterling is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm and assault and battery for the Friday night shooting of Trooper John Lennon, authorities said during a joint news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Lennon was shot during a traffic stop in Hyannis at about 11:30 p.m.

After the shooting, authorities said Sterling drove away, sparking a manhunt in the area which included the Hastings Meadow Apartment complex.

Lennon, 28, was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday after being shot in his right hand, police said Monday. The trooper, who graduated from the 85th Recruit Training Troop in May, will remain on injured leave as he continues to recover, authorities said.

Sterling has a history of using false names and documents and the weapon used during the shooting has still not been recovered, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said.

Sterling is considered "armed and dangerous."

"We're asking that Mr. Sterling turn himself in," Mason said.

It's possible that Sterling may have fled the area as authorities said he doesn't spend a lot of time in any one place. He has been know to go to Florida and on places on the west coast, authorities said.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Sterling is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-KAPTURE.