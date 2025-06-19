DA releases new details on Brockton murder-suicide investigation

Authorities have released new details on Wednesday's murder-suicide in Brockton, Massachusetts, including the identities of the two people involved.

Two people were found dead at a home on North Main Street around 5:43 p.m. Wednesday. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office identified them Thursday as 18-year-old Yoraily Santos and 22-year-old Starli Roa Taveras.

The district attorney's office said Brockton police received a 911 call from the landlord saying that his upstairs tenant had located the tenant's son and the son's girlfriend dead on the floor of their apartment.

Santos was found on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Taveras was found on the floor of a bedroom with what appeared to be a self-inflected gunshot wound to the head.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

A gun was located nearby, with an empty magazine and one 9mm round in the chamber. Nine shell casings and seven projectiles were also recovered from the apartment.

Investigators said they believe Taveras shot his girlfriend and then shot himself. Based on a review of video surveillance from inside and outside the apartment and statements made, they believe Santos and Taveras were the only two people inside the apartment at the time of they shooting. They also said they learned through witness interviews that the two had a relationship and there was a history of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

The district attorney's office said their investigation is ongoing.