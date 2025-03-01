DA responds to Karen Read's new motion to dismiss over ‘governmental misconduct'

A day after Karen Read's motion to dismiss all charges against her in her high-profile Massachusetts murder case was made public, prosecutors' response was released, rebutting her claim that she "has been severely prejudiced by the Commonwealth's pervasive misconduct."

The motion to dismiss, "for extraordinary governmental misconduct," was originally filed in Norfolk Superior Court under seal. It was released with redactions Thursday — large portions of the document, 147 pages with appendicies, are blacked out.

The defense said that prosecutors suppressed video surveillance footage from Canton police that would show she's innocent and misled the jury with apparently altered footage from a garage, known as a sallyport, during the first trial, making "a mockery of Ms. Read's right to due process." The defense has previously raised questions about the sallyport video.

They also said that information from a key witness was kept from them until long after she testified, preventing them from bringing up inconsistencies about a meeting with a Canton police sergeant before the jury.

Video of Karen Read's SUV at Canton police headquarters after she allegedly fatally struck her boyfriend, Boston Police Office John O'Keefe, with it is a big part of her new motion to dismiss the murder case against her.

In its response requesting that the motion to dismiss the charges be denied, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said, "The Commonwealth disputes any ethical violations or misconduct let alone misconduct that taints the legal system or infringes upon the defendant's right to a fair trial."

The prosecution pushed back on all the claims made in the defense's filing.

While the defense had said that Canton police surveillance video would help establish that someone else broke the taillight she's alleged to have killed her boyfriend with, but prosecutors argued not only that they provided all video as soon as they learned of its existence, the video they did provide doesn't exonerate Read.

"The defendant can point to no evidence of bad faith on behalf of the Commonwealth nor any of its agents, particularly where the Commonwealth is equally aggrieved by the poor video quality and inability to obtain a forensically extracted copy of the surveillance video to fully disprove the defense's repeated and baseless allegations of evidence tampering," the response says.

On the witness, prosecutors noted that they specifically offered the defense, during the trial, the chance to question her about the matter they're now bringing up, and prosecutors at the time declined.

A third argument in the defense's filing was completely redacted, but the third and final section in prosecutors' filing addressed a claim from the defense, which they've discussed outside of court, that a Massachusetts State Police lieutenant who was involved in the investigation was also "in charge of jury security." Prosecutors called it a "brazen misrepresentation" that misrepresents what happened to "to mislead the public and jeopardize the integrity of the judicial proceedings."

In a separate new filing, the defense said the prosecution was providing them with new videos from the Canton police sallyport that could affect their motion to dismiss the case. They asked Cannone to push back the coming hearing to at least March 17 to give them time to review teh evidence; the prosecution said in their own filing that they opposed the request.

After the defense's redacted filing was released, NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne had said he didn't think Cannone will allow the motion to dismiss the case: "I think at this point she wants to move this case forward to trial."

Read has already had a motion to dismiss the case denied before trial and another motion to dismiss two of the charges against her denied after the trial. She's appealed the latter ruling to Massachusetts top court, then federal court.

While the redactions in the latest filing leave some of the defense's justifications for their arguments unknown to the public, they did describe last week in other court filings what sensitive information they were including, citing references to things that were said in private discussions between lawyers and Judge Beverly Cannone in previous proceedings, information that's under a federal protective order and "communications obtained from law enforcement witnesses" that were impounded by both Cannone and a federal judge.

The judge overseeing the Karen Read murder trial has denied Read's motion to dismiss two of the charges against her. The judge issued the ruling Friday morning two weeks after holding a hearing where she heard arguments from both sides.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022. She's pleaded not guilty, and alleges she was framed.

Read was in court on Tuesday for a high-stakes motions hearing, where the sides discussed the prosecution's allegations that the defense acted improperly during the first trial, not disclosing relationship and payment with their crash reconstruction experts.