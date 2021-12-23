DA Rollins Drops Murder Case Against Man Convicted in 2005

Prosecutors have dropped the murder case against a Boston man who spent nearly two decades behind bars in the shooting death of his cousin based on new revelations of police and prosecution misconduct.

The Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins in a court filing Wednesday dismissed the indictment against Shaun Jenkins that stemmed from the 2001 murder of Stephen Jenkins in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Recently uncovered files show a Boston police detective paid a key witness $100 and prosecutors withheld evidence that could have pointed to another suspect.