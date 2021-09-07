Local

DA Rollins Seeks to Erase Rape Conviction Amid ID Concerns

The victim sent a letter to the Parole Board saying, "I am no longer absolutely sure that my identification was correct," officials say

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins is seeking to erase the rape conviction of a man serving a life sentence after the victim said she's concerned she might have identified the wrong man.

Rollins' office filed a motion last week asking for a new trial for Tyrone Clark, who was sentenced for life in prison for a 1973 rape. Prosecutors say if the judge grants the motion for a new trial, they will file a nolle prosequi to drop Clark's rape charge.

Prosecutors say the victim sent a letter to the Parole Board saying, "I am no longer absolutely sure that my identification was correct."

Rollins' office says potentially exculpatory evidence was also lost or destroyed.

