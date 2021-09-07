DA Rollins Seeks to Erase Rape Conviction Amid ID Concerns

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins is seeking to erase the rape conviction of a man serving a life sentence after the victim said she's concerned she might have identified the wrong man.

Rollins' office filed a motion last week asking for a new trial for Tyrone Clark, who was sentenced for life in prison for a 1973 rape. Prosecutors say if the judge grants the motion for a new trial, they will file a nolle prosequi to drop Clark's rape charge.

Prosecutors say the victim sent a letter to the Parole Board saying, "I am no longer absolutely sure that my identification was correct."

Rollins' office says potentially exculpatory evidence was also lost or destroyed.