DA says Auburn police officer was one of 10 arrested in child predator sting

Dominick Boschetto, an officer with the Auburn Police Department, was arrested by Massachusetts State Police on Monday

By Mike Pescaro and Marc Fortier

New details were released Tuesday about an Auburn, Massachusetts, police officer arrested as part of a child predator sting.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office said Dominick Boschetto, 31, of Brookfield, is charged with sexual conduct for a fee and enticing a child under 16 for sex. He was arraigned Tuesday and bail was set at $5,000.

Nine others ranging in age from 21 to 67 were also arrested in connection with the operation, which was conducted over a two-week period.

The district attorney's office said the sting was aimed at apprehending individuals engaging in criminal activities related to human trafficking. As part of the operation, they said law enforcement officers posed as 14- and 15-year-old girls on various online platforms. Those charged communicated with people they believed to be 14- and 15-year-old girls and traveled to a pre-arranged location in the Berkshires with the intent to pay for sex with them.

Auburn Police Chief Todd Lemon had said on Monday that Boschetto had been placed on administrative leave following his arrest for what he called "reprehensible" allegations. He also said his department will conduct an internal investigation into the matter.

Boschetto has been an officer in Auburn since March of 2023.

Lemon said the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit notified him on Monday of a warrant to arrest Boschetto. Members of the unit took him into custody that day at the department.

"The allegations against Boschetto are reprehensible and deeply offensive to every member of the Auburn Police Department," Lemon said in his statement. "Upon receiving notification from our counterparts at the Massachusetts State Police, immediate action was taken to fully cooperate with investigators."

"The residents of Auburn and the members of the Auburn Police Department deserve and demand that Auburn Police Officers are held to the highest standard," he added. "We work hard every day to maintain the public's trust and while this matter is extremely concerning, it is not a reflection of the hard working men and women of the Auburn Police Department as a whole."

Auburn police posted an updated statement on Facebook on Tuesday, saying that "At no time during this incident did Boschetto have physical contact with a minor, he was in phone contact with an undercover Police Officer. Regardless, his behavior is inexcusable and will not be tolerated."

"We are deeply saddened and angry with his actions" the statement said. "On top of his administrative leave, his Firearms License was suspended and an internal affairs investigation has been initiated. He will be held accountable to the highest standard possible. We will have no further comment or posts about this case."

