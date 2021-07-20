DA Seeks Information on Boston Nanny Charged With Child Pornography

Authorities are seeking additional information about a Boston nanny arrested earlier this year on child pornography charges.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Tuesday asked anyone who may have had contact with the 36-year-old nanny, Stephanie Lak, on Care.com amid an ongoing investigation.

“This individual flew under the radar, gaining the trust of parents in order to gain access to children," Rollins said in a statement. "While she is not now charged with physically abusing any of the children she cared for, we continue to investigate whether any of these children were harmed in any way.

"It’s important that any families who worked with Ms. Lak have access to information, guidance, support, and resources,” she said.

Lak, who was arraigned in April, faces two charges: possession of child pornography and distributing material of a child in a sex act. The charges remain pending during the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to email Lakinvestigation@fbi.gov.

Lak's home was raided in April, and phones and a computer were seized, according to prosecutors. Police interviewed her Tuesday and she allegedly admitted to using Kik and the username at the center of the investigation, and sharing about 100 files containing material showing child sexual abuse, as well as discussing the abuse in with other users.

Court records indicate that FBI agents in Minneapolis investigating a person for alleged sexual abuse of children recovered a chat that traced back to Lak.

Court paperwork filed in April listed "no plea." A judge released her on $5,000 bail and ordered her not to use any babysitting or nanny apps.

Rollins reminded parents that they should make sure that children know that they can speak with them regarding anything that makes them uncomfortable. Parents can learn more about the signs of child abuse here.

Anyone who believes that a child in Massachusetts may be the victim of abuse can call the Department of Children and Families’ Child at Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200.