DA to Announce Arrest in 1988 Murder of 11-Year-Old Melissa Tremblay

Authorities say they will announce the arrest of a suspect in the 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in his office.

The body of Melissa Tremblay, a resident of Salem, New Hampshire, was discovered in the old Boston & Maine railway yard near Andover Street and South Broadway in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 1988.

The Lancaster School sixth grader was found stabbed and run over by a freight car, one day after she was reported missing, according to The Eagle-Tribune newspaper. Footprints and blood discovered near where the body was found indicated that a struggle had taken place.

At one point, the newspaper said a drifter and carnival worker who had confessed to several other murders was eyed as a suspect but he was later cleared.