DA to Announce Charges in Connection With 50-Year-Old Bedford Murder

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office says it is set to announce that a man has been indicted and arrested in connection with a 50-year-old murder in Bedford, Massachusetts.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Bedford Police Chief Ken Fong are scheduled to announce the charges at a 2:15 p.m. press conference at the district attorney's office in Woburn.

They said only that the charges are connected to "a homicide that occurred more than 50 years ago in the town of Bedford," but provided no further details.