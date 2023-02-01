DA to Release New Details in 1993 Killing of 10-Year-Old Mass. Girl

Authorities are expected to release new details Wednesday on the search for the killer of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen in western Massachusetts back in 1993.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case at a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any further details, but sources told the NBC10 Investigators the announcement is related to evidence found during the search for Holly in Brimfield.

Holly, who lived in Grafton, was visiting her grandparents in Sturbridge with her brother when she was killed in August of 1993. Her father saw her heading toward a home to play with puppies there, officials have said, and he reported her missing when she didn't return.

Her body was found in nearby Brimfield on Oct. 23, 1993, in the woods off Five Bridge Road.

The investigation has continued ever since her body was found, and her family has continued to hold out hope that the case would be solved.

The family of Holly Piranen, who was found dead 24 years ago, creates a new tip campaign to help solve her murder.

"It's definitely going to get solved. It's just a matter of time," said Holly's grandmother, Maureen Lemieux, as police and the family launched a campaign to solicit tips in 2017. "We have material that was recovered from the scene, we have DNA from certain people. We have a lot of evidence - we just need that final push."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call state police at -413-505-5946 or 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583), or by texting the word "Solve" to 274637.