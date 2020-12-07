Dali, 3 Other Boston Restaurants Go Into Hibernation

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Four more Boston-area dining spots have decided to close down for the time being as the pandemic continues to ravage the local restaurant industry.

According to several sources, Canary Square in Jamaica Plain, Catalyst Restaurant in Cambridge's Kendall Square, Colette in Cambridge's Porter Square, and Dali Restaurant & Tapas Bar in Somerville have gone into hibernation, with Canary Square saying that they will remain closed until things get better, Catalyst stating that they will be hibernating for the winter, Colette indicating that they will shutter for the next few months, and Dali mentioning that they will be on hiatus until March or April. These four restaurants are the latest to announce their temporary closings, with many other spots in and around Boston doing the same.

Currently, vaccines appear to be on the way over the coming weeks and months, though it will likely be a lengthy process that could go well into 2021.

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)