Dali, 3 Other Boston Restaurants Go Into Hibernation

Many other dining spots in and around Boston have made are temporarily closing down for the winter due to the pandemic

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Dali

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Four more Boston-area dining spots have decided to close down for the time being as the pandemic continues to ravage the local restaurant industry.

According to several sources, Canary Square in Jamaica Plain, Catalyst Restaurant in Cambridge's Kendall Square, Colette in Cambridge's Porter Square, and Dali Restaurant & Tapas Bar in Somerville have gone into hibernation, with Canary Square saying that they will remain closed until things get better, Catalyst stating that they will be hibernating for the winter, Colette indicating that they will shutter for the next few months, and Dali mentioning that they will be on hiatus until March or April. These four restaurants are the latest to announce their temporary closings, with many other spots in and around Boston doing the same.

Currently, vaccines appear to be on the way over the coming weeks and months, though it will likely be a lengthy process that could go well into 2021.

by Marc Hurwitz

