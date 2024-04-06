Damp, cool conditions with brief showers on Saturday

We’ll be stuck in the clouds once again on Saturday as low pressure off the New England coast continues to weaken and slowly pull away from the region. Expect damp and cool conditions with periods of showers, perhaps a few wet snow flakes mixed in along the coastline.

Inland locations stay on the dry side and may see a few glimpses of sun this afternoon with milder temperatures.

There will be highs in the low 40s coast, near 50 well inland along with a gusty northerly wind.

It stays overcast overnight tonight with scattered rain and snow showers along with a gusty north/northeast wind. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s north.

Sunday will be a transition day as low pressure finally pulls far enough away to allow clouds to break up in the afternoon.

Expect to see a few lingering rain/snow showers along the coast in the morning with drier conditions in the afternoon as high pressure starts to build in from the west. Highs mid 40s coast to low 50s inland.

All eyes to the sky Monday as we turn our attention to the solar eclipse!

High pressure will provide us with fantastic conditions across New England with a clear sky along the path of totality which extends from northern Vermont to northern Maine.

We may see a few high, thin clouds across southern New England, but that shouldn’t be an issue as the moon blocks out over 90% of the sun there! Highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s Monday…watch for temperatures cooling off during the eclipse! We’ll see unsettled conditions moving in later next week with more rain.

Have a great weekend!